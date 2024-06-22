Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OC opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

