GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.53

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 33862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $84,672,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 163,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

