Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

