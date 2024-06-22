Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 110588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

