Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

