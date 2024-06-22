First Hawaiian Bank Has $521,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 61,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

