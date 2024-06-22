Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $498,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WAB opened at $160.99 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $487,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $487,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.