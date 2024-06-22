First Hawaiian Bank Sells 364 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.