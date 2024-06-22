Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 151,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

