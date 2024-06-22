First Hawaiian Bank Sells 16,142 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

