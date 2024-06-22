PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 609 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 138,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATR opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

