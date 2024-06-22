First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $494,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

