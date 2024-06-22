First Hawaiian Bank Has $450,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $164.18 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

