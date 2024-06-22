First Hawaiian Bank Buys 12,136 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of VREX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $589.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

