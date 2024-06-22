First Hawaiian Bank Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

