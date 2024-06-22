AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.52. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 261,701 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

