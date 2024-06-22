AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.52. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 261,701 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
