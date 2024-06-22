First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,472 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

