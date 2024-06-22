Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 282.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,484 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $139.06 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

