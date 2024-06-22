Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE PAC opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

