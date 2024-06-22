Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,075 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

