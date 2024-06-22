First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 16,047 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,437,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.59 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

