B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

