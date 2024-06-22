First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

