First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 34,581 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Certara by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 45.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.64 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

