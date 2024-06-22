BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

