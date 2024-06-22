First Hawaiian Bank Sells 446 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rambus by 50.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,040.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $247,516.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,040.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,885 shares of company stock worth $3,639,442 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

