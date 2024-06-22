First Hawaiian Bank Sells 25,779 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
