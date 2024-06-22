GAMMA Investing LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mativ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 533,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

MATV opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

