GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VICI opened at $28.09 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

