First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,299 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

