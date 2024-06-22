GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.32 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

