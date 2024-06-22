First Hawaiian Bank Has $692,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $287.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.