B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,489 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,731,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.