EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Cut by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $325,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.