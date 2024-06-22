GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 452 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $43.50 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

