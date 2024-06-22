Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,274,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dropbox worth $804,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 519.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 85.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 68.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DBX opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

