CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,539,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $808,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CGI by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

CGI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIB opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.