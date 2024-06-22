Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 120.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 610.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.1 %

FC stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

