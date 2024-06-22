Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $903,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,736,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $104,363,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

