SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $14,172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

