GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $282.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.64. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

