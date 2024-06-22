GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,976,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $56.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.