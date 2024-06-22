GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of CCL opened at $16.07 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

