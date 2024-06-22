Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 228,979 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,979 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

