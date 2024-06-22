Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 586,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 251,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 623.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

