Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TPC opened at $21.68 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $232,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

