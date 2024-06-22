Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 95,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 646,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 507,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.