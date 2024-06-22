Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 476,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $3,885,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

