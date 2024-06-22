Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAE opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.