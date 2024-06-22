Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,637 shares of company stock worth $1,817,611. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.